Roman Reigns to receive special Make-A-Wish America honor

Roman Reigns will be a member of the 2021 class of Chris Greicius Celebrity Award winners.

Reigns joins JoJo Siwa, Night, Patrick Mahomes, Roman Reigns, Seán McLoughlin, Shawn Mendes, the Texas Rangers, and T.J. Oshie to round out this year’s class. All are being honored for their ongoing commitment to delivering hope to children with critical illnesses when they need it most.

This award is in its seventh year and recognizes celebrities for “playing a pivotal role in furthering the Make-A-Wish mission. These individuals and organizations provided their time, talent, and significant influence to grant wishes and drive fundraising results for the world’s largest wish granting organization, allowing more children to experience wishes that can help them deal with and overcome their critical illness.”

“We know that wishes help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness,” said Shaina Reeser, director of entertainment and sports relations, Make-A-Wish America. “Wishes allow children with critical illnesses to replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy – none of which would be possible without the help of these celebrity wish granters and other supporters nationwide.”

