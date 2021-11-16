Roman Reigns set to appear on The Tonight Show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Ahead of his champion vs. champion match against Big E on Sunday at WWE Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will be a special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Reigns will appear on Wednesday night ahead of WWE’s big PPV weekend in New York.
Don't miss #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns on @FallonTonight with @jimmyfallon THIS WEDNESDAY at 11:35 PM E/10:35 PM C on @nbc! pic.twitter.com/u9d3B5NRd3
— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2021
Survivor Series streams live Sunday on Peacock. Other featured matches include Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in a champion vs. champion match, the men’s and women’s Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series matches, and more.
