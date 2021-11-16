News Ticker

Roman Reigns set to appear on The Tonight Show

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 16, 2021

Roman Reigns (from Instagram)
Ahead of his champion vs. champion match against Big E on Sunday at WWE Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will be a special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Reigns will appear on Wednesday night ahead of WWE’s big PPV weekend in New York.

Survivor Series streams live Sunday on Peacock. Other featured matches include Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in a champion vs. champion match, the men’s and women’s Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series matches, and more.

