Roman Reigns set to appear on The Tonight Show

Ahead of his champion vs. champion match against Big E on Sunday at WWE Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will be a special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Reigns will appear on Wednesday night ahead of WWE’s big PPV weekend in New York.

Survivor Series streams live Sunday on Peacock. Other featured matches include Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in a champion vs. champion match, the men’s and women’s Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series matches, and more.

