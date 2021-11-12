Brock Lesnar teased for Smackdown event in Los Angeles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar is currently suspended indefinitely from WWE, but that may not stop him from appearing at Smackdown in December.

In a tease, The Staples Center Twitter account revealed that Brock Lesnar was planning on buying a ticket to Smackdown on December 10 from their venue.

The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: https://t.co/uHliSwMDxt pic.twitter.com/euSyXGDNOL — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) November 11, 2021

After losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel with the Universal Championship on the line, Lesnar was suspended by Adam Pearce for his actions against the WWE official. Lesnar was also fined $1 million. Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television since that suspension was declared.

