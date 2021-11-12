News Ticker

Brock Lesnar teased for Smackdown event in Los Angeles

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 12, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
Brock Lesnar is currently suspended indefinitely from WWE, but that may not stop him from appearing at Smackdown in December.

In a tease, The Staples Center Twitter account revealed that Brock Lesnar was planning on buying a ticket to Smackdown on December 10 from their venue.

After losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel with the Universal Championship on the line, Lesnar was suspended by Adam Pearce for his actions against the WWE official. Lesnar was also fined $1 million. Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television since that suspension was declared.

