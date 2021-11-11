SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are not on speaking terms anymore.

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast, Lynch spoke on a multitude of topics regarding Flair, their incident in the ring during the championship belt swap on Smackdown, and the importance of trust in pro wrestling.

“I don’t know, man,” Lynch said. “We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on the matter.”

“The business is built on trust and working together, that’s the art of it,”Lynch said. “That’s the beauty of it. If I make you look good, you make me look good. It’s an art. It’s a beautiful art, it’s an art I love more than anything. If people don’t know how to make that art, then it becomes difficult. It becomes tricky and you never really get the full potential … One way it’s the beautiful art of pro wrestling. the other way is a bit of a s**t show.” On the podcast Lynch openly admitted that she didn’t trust Charlotte Flair and that things were difficult between them. Lynch also said she and Flair used to be best friends.

Lynch and Flair are on a collision course. With both as champions of their respective brands, they will meet one-on-one in a champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series on November 21. Survivor Series will air live on Peacock. Other announced matches include the men’s and women’s Survivor Series matches, Roman Reigns vs. Big E in a champion vs. champion match, and more.

CATCH-UP: Vince McMahon absent from live Raw broadcast on Monday night