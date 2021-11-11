Tony Khan discusses the impact C.M. Punk has made on AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan called criticism of C.M. Punk’s impact on AEW as a company “ridiculous.”

In a PWTorch VIP interview with Wade Keller, Khan spoke in-depth about Punk joining the company, his impact on numbers, and his slower integration in the company with Khan noting that he’s held back some of the marquee matches Punk could do.

“I see the trend, our numbers are so much better than were going into the last few months and there’s been an unquestionable lift since C.M. Punk came in. For some reason I see people trying to discredit Punk all the time, that he hasn’t been a huge lift to our business, and he has been. He’s only scratching the surface. I have intentionally, in working with him, tried to hold back the biggest marquee things, biggest marquee matches and stories. We’ve been getting Punk reintegrated, building him a winning streak and I think it’s worked great. Again, when you look at the rating our first Wednesday back, that as a really strong number last week and he was such a huge part of it, kicking the show off and wrestling through the entire first segment in a great match. So, he’s just lifted our business so much and I see people constantly with really petty stuff trying to discredit him and its ridiculous because he’s done so much for us.

Khan also touted Punk’s influence on company metrics including PPV numbers, ratings, merchandise sales, and digital growth.

“Between the huge number we did for All Out and the massive number we did for The First Dance Rampage and the insane merchandise sales we’ve done since he came in,” Khan said. “The big lift in our subscription video services, we’ve seen a huge rise in subscribers to our international streaming since he came in and I just see tons of business opportunities.”

C.M. Punk is going to face Eddie Kingston at Full Gear on Saturday night. This will be Punk’s second PPV match since returning after a seven year hiatus. Other matches on the Full Gear card include Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship and Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

