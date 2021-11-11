AEW reportedly pivoted on Full Gear plans for Cody Rhodes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW reportedly made an adjustment to the plans for Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Full Gear PPV event.

A report by The Wrestling Observer indicates that the original plan for Rhodes was to be involved in a fatal four-way match with Andrade El Idolo, Pac, and Malaki Black as his opponents. Instead, this week on Dynamite, it was announced that Rhodes would team with Pac against the team of Idolo and Black. The report indicates that the plans changed right after the first angle was shot between all four men.

Full Gear will air live on PPV this Saturday night. Other announced matches include Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, C.M. Punk vs. Eddie Kingston, Tay Conti vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

