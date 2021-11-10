Vince McMahon absent from live Raw broadcast on Monday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon was not present for the live Raw broadcast on Monday night. WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, was reportedly in charge of the show.

PWInsider is reporting that though McMahon was at the building early on Monday and did hold a production meeting, he left before Monday Night Raw began. The report indicates that Bruce Pritchard was also not present at Monday Night Raw this week.

Raw featured Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in the main event with Owens turning heel on Big E at the end of the show. Many championship vs. championship matches for WWE Survivor Series were also made official on this week’s show.

