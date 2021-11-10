News Ticker

Vince McMahon absent from live Raw broadcast on Monday night

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 10, 2021

Vince McMahon (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Vince McMahon was not present for the live Raw broadcast on Monday night. WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, was reportedly in charge of the show.

PWInsider is reporting that though McMahon was at the building early on Monday and did hold a production meeting, he left before Monday Night Raw began. The report indicates that Bruce Pritchard was also not present at Monday Night Raw this week.

Raw featured Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in the main event with Owens turning heel on Big E at the end of the show. Many championship vs. championship matches for WWE Survivor Series were also made official on this week’s show.

