ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 11/10: Final Dynamite Before Full Gear, Kenny and Hangman Sign, Danielson vs. Romero, Six-Woman Tag, Pac vs. Dax, Sydal & Moriarty vs. Rush & Martin

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PRIMER

NOVEMBER 10, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. AT THE INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross

I joined columnist Greg Parks this past Sunday on Wrestling Night in America. We went a little over two hours and previewed Full Gear, which comes to us this Saturday night from Minneapolis, MN. at the Target Center. In addition, we talked the latest batch of WWE releases and touched on the upcoming WWE Survivor Series.

Torch contributor Tyler Sage will join me this week on WWE Then and Now to look back at the 1995 edition. It will be interesting to go over that show since we were just at the beginning of the Monday Night War, we had yet to hear "Austin 3:16," and key pieces (Scott Hall and Kevin Nash aka Razor Ramon and Diesel) of the New World Order were still in the WWE (then the WWF) and a big part of this show. Tyler is the host of the Torch VIP-exclusive AEW Rampage post-show and the author of the "Alt Perspective" AEW Dynamite report that lives alongside Wade Keller's report every Wednesday night.

Check out Wrestling Night in America if you haven’t done so and look for WWE Then and Now to drop sometime on Friday.

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Alan Angels in a non-title match. He did a post-match attack, thwarted by his Full Gear challenger and former tag team champion partner “Hangman” Adam Page.

CM Punk discussed Jon Moxley’s announcement of checking himself into an alcohol treatment program. He gave his support and urged anyone to get help if they felt they needed it. He then called out Eddie Kingston for a confrontation on Rampage and, for all intents and purposes, blamed Eddie for his not stepping into the eliminator tournament and potentially getting a match against Bryan Danielson.

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus interrupted the Super Clique (Adam Cole and the Young Bucks) while being interviewed by Alex Marvez. Jungle Boy got involved as well. In the end, Christian gave Cole a Con-Chair-to, like how he used to do it with Edge when they were in WWE.

AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Samuray Del Sol & Aerostar to retain the titles.

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz, Jake Hager, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara) chose the members of America’s Top Team that would pair with the Men of the Year (“All Ego” Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) for their Minneapolis Street Fight at Full Gear. They picked Junior Dos Santos, Andre Arlovski, and Dan Lambert himself much to his dismay. Inner Circle “exploited the contract” where it said they could pick anybody from America’s Top Team. They teased choosing Paige Van Zant, who said she could take on all five guys in the Inner Circle.

Jamie Hayter defeated Anna Jay to advance in the TBS Championship tournament. She faces Thunder Rosa next. Rosa received a bye in the first round.

MJF cut a promo on Darby Allin ahead of their match at Full Gear. He reiterated them being pillars of AEW but noted that Darby loses his cool and is an outcast. Darby acknowledged being an outcast but said he would keep his cool at Full Gear and they will have a wrestling match because he would let his anger out ahead of time. As MJF retreated, Sting cut him off. Shawn Spears and Wardlow came out. Darby and MJF brawled in the crowd.

Andrade “El Idolo” (w/Jose the Assistant) defeated “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) with the help of FTR.

Miro defeated Orange Cassidy to advance to the finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament where he will face Bryan Danielson at Full Gear. Danielson, who was a guest commentator for the match, came to the ring to shake hands with Miro, but he rejected.

Arena

AEW checks in to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. They ran this venue nearly two years ago on November 20, not too long after Dynamite first went on the air. The arena has been around for quite some time, opening in 1939 with a renovation taking place in 2014. It was the home of the Indiana Pacers when they were in the American Basketball Association (ABA) and is currently the home of the IUPUI Jaguars NCAA men’s basketball team. According to Wikipedia its capacity is just north of 8,000.

Four matches and a contract signing are on tap for tonight, which is shaping up to be a big show.

Contract Signing: AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page Sign for Championship Match at Full Gear

This coming Saturday at Full Gear, things come full circle so to speak when Kenny Omega puts the AEW World Championship on the line against “Hangman” Adam Page.

It’s been a long journey for these men. Omega lost to Chris Jericho at the 2019 Double or Nothing for the right to compete to become the first AEW Champion. Page won the Casino Battle Royal that night to set the stage for All Out, where Jericho defeated Page to win the championship. Several months later, just before the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, Omega & Page defeated SCU to become AEW Tag Team Champions. They held the titles for most of 2020 and defeated the Young Bucks at that year’s Revolution in a stellar match to retain the titles. Eventually they lost the titles to FTR, and Page was kicked out of the Elite.

Omega has since become world champion while Page has feuded with the likes of Matt Hardy and Team Taz, and loosely affiliated himself with the Dark Order. At last year’s Full Gear, Omega defeated Page in the finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament and would go on to unseat Jon Moxley at Dynamite: Winter is Coming. Page recently won a Casino Battle Royal to earn the right to challenge for the championship and declared his mission several weeks ago on Dynamite. He discussed his shortcomings, but said it was time for some “Cowboy Shit.”

As I mentioned in the recap, Page thwarted a post-match attack by Omega on Alan Angels last week on Dynamite. He nearly gave him his signature Buckshot Lariat, but Omega escaped. Page was a good sport so to speak and gave Omega the title he left in the ring, but said he had 10 days. Tonight, they sign the contract for their championship match this Saturday.

Too much experience cost him. I never took time off since then. He did. The gap has widened. https://t.co/F3ns1ktNtg — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 7, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: Did I not just stop previewing shows for a promotion that did contract signings once or twice a month? C’mon AEW how you gonna do me like that! I’m just kidding. They don’t do these all that often, and this is a big match so I could see why they’d want to do it. Quite frankly, I’ve wanted to see a face-to-face with these guys. I want this to feel more personal given the history, and maybe it’s me but I just haven’t felt that yet between these guys. Page being involved in low-mid card feuds over the past year and then winning the Casino Battle Royal to earn the title match just doesn’t do it for me. We’ll see what they do tonight to add some “zip” to this match. I know I’m in the minority, but it doesn’t feel like the time to unseat Omega. I’m not saying they shouldn’t pull the trigger; I’m just saying if it’s me making the decision I think Page needs to be knocked down one more time and fight back and make it more personal between he and Omega.

Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero

Tonight, Bryan Danielson resumes his string of matches against talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling when he takes on Rocky Romero. Several weeks ago, on the Rampage Buy-In, Danielson defeated Minoru Suzuki in an absolute classic.

Aside from enjoying Rocky in the ring, you can find him frequently on commentary alongside the great Kevin Kelly on New Japan World. He previously teamed with Trent? of the Best Friends as part of Roppongi Vice he went by his last name of Beretta). He managed Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh) until their recent break-up. He made an appearance on Dark Elevation back in May defeating JD Drake.

Danielson is slated to face Miro in the finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament at Full Gear. Miro replaced Jon Moxley last week and defeated Orange Cassidy to advance.

Frank’s Analysis: Keep the great matches coming AEW! I love the working relationship they have with New Japan, and you just can sit there and fantasize about Danielson having matches with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi (once he’s healed), Tetsuya Naito, Yuji Nagata, Kenta, and others. You really can’t go wrong with anybody. I would like to hear Danielson and Miro talk tonight about their match on Saturday. It’s a big match and we need to hear why they think they’re going to win. I’m certain we’ll get that.

Six-Woman Tag: AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter & Rebel vs. Tay Conti & Anna Jay & Thunder Rosa

There are a lot of entanglements in this six-woman tag as we head towards Full Gear and look ahead to the TBS Championship tournament. Dr. Britt Baker defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against Tay Conti at Full Gear. Last week on Dynamite, as I mentioned earlier, Jamie Hayter defeated Anna Jay to advance in TBS tournament and will face Thunder Rosa. After the match Baker, Hayer, and Rebel ganged up on Anna until Conti made the save. Baker and her “crew” still proved to be too much until Rosa made her way out.

On the recent episode of Dark, Rosa was on the winning side of a six-woman tag defeating Hayter & Rebel who paired with Emi Sakura. Here’s some Twitter chatter:

Let's do this! Crush the 3 Stooges! https://t.co/CXvlEdxe55 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 10, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I found last week’s proceedings to be straight forward in setting up tonight’s match. I know I sound too old school when I say this, but I wish Baker and Conti were not opposite each other in a match ahead of their PPV title match. That feels like a WWE thing. That said, the match between them at Full Gear is not one where the outcome is really in doubt, so it’s not that big of a deal. There are multiple stories entangled in this, and one of those is a possible eventual match between Rosa and Baker.

Pac vs. Dax Harwood of FTR (AAA Tag Team Champions)

This past Friday on Rampage FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), MJF, and Andrade El Idolo were interviewed by Tony Schiavone. MJF told Andrade he “gets” his fellow Pinnacle members FTR for the next two weeks. Harwood said he would “be there” Wednesday night if Pac was looking for him, effectively challenging him to a match.

Andrade has been involved with Pac for a while now. Two weeks ago on Rampage, Pac defeated Andrade. After the match, the lights went out and then Malakai Black appeared. They went after Pac who got rescued by Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson). Back in early September, Andrade defeated Pac with the help of Chavo Guerrero, whom he dumped after the match. A little Twitter chat for you:

Tonight.

British Bastard vs Grumpy Uncle Hey Penta & Fenix, how has your vacation been? Oh us? We’ve just been killing it multiple times a week on TV. I’ll do it again tonight. You guys just take it easy. FTR will carry the load.#LivingLegends#TopGuys#FTR#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Ucc9ZTgx0k — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 10, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: You got heels making deals! It’s an interesting dynamic, and I’m curious where things are headed. MJF has his issue with Darby Allin, which comes to a head at Full Gear. FTR challenges the Lucha Brothers for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Cody doesn’t have a match at Full Gear, so you wonder if a tag match is in the offing with Cody and Pac vs. Andrade and Black. Ironically and for those who care about these things, it was Black who defeated Andrade for the NXT Championship back in 2018 under the WWE banner. Andrade was managed by Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad), Black’s current wife.

Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. Daunte Martin & Lio Rush

The saga of Lio Rush continues tonight when he pairs with his “protegee” Daunte Martin of Top Flight to take on Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty.

Two weeks ago on Rampage, Martin defeated Sydal with Lio by his side. Last week on Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed all four men. Sydal gave credit to Daunte for his victory and understood if he still wanted to be trained by Lio and challenged them to a tag match with Moriarty as his partner. Back in mid-October, Bobby Fish defeated Moriarty on Rampage.

This past week on Dark, Daunte defeated Frankie Kazarian (formerly of SCU). Sydal and Moriarty defeated 2point0:

.@TheLionelGreen & @lucha_angel1 steal the moment from @MattSydal & @theleemoriarty after they win in Sydal’s hometown. Some psychological warfare ahead of their tag team match TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE at 8e/5p on TNT! Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/ThSBwnnOef pic.twitter.com/KoskJ4QPPQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: At least Lio is not chanting “Daunte! Daunte!” If you don’t watch WWE and don’t get that reference, don’t worry about looking it up. It was good to have Daunte get that win over Sydal. It gave credibility to Lio working with him, and Sydal is in that veteran gatekeeper position (man I’m getting old). Lio is a fun character and it’s interesting to see a reluctant Daunte. The question is what happens when his partner Darius comes back?

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!