PWTORCH CONTEST: Win codes to watch GCW and NJPW PPVs this weekend

PWTorch is giving away one set of codes to access the GCW and NJPW PPVs on Fite.tv this weekend.

The GCW Midwest Weekend Combo on fite includes Evil Deeds on Nov. 12, which airs at 7 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 12 and Nick Gage Invitational 6 on Nov. 13, which airs at 5p.m. Eastern on Nov. 13.

The winner of both codes will be chosen today at 6:30p.m. Eastern.

To enter the contest, you can write radicansean@pwtorch.com with GCW/NJPW in the subject line or follow the directions in the tweet below to enter:

New @PWTorch contest win a set of codes to watch GCW Midwest combo and NJPW Battle in the Valley on @FiteTV contest ends tonight at 6:30pm Eastern! To enter: (1) Follow @sr_torch (2) Follow @PWTorch (3) Follow @FiteTV (4) RT this tweet @Alan4L @azucarRoc #njpw #gcw pic.twitter.com/lmhekBwv0T — Sean Radican (@sr_torch) November 12, 2021

The lineup for GCW’s Evil Deeds is as follows:

Scramble Match: Chase Burnett vs. Cole Radrick vs. Leon Ruff vs. Brayden Lee vs. Nate Webb vs. Yoya

Gringo Loco vs. ASF

Atticus Cogar & Eddy Only vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne

Masashi Takeda & Alex Colon vs. Jeff King & Neil Diamond Cutter

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. Alex Zayne & Tony Deppen

Allie Katch vs. Chelsea Green

Charli Evans vs. Rina Yamashita

Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley

The lineup for GCW’s Nick Gage Invitational 6 features the folloiwng first round tournament matches:

Akira vs. Alex Colon

Masashi Takeda vs. Eric Ryan

Atticus Cogar vs. Rina Yamashita

Kit Osbourne vs. ???

The lineup for NJPW’s Battle in the Valley on Nov. 13 at 11:00p.m. Eastern features the following matches: