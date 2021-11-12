PWTORCH CONTEST: Win codes to watch GCW and NJPW PPVs this weekend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The lineup for GCW’s Evil Deeds is as follows:
- Scramble Match: Chase Burnett vs. Cole Radrick vs. Leon Ruff vs. Brayden Lee vs. Nate Webb vs. Yoya
- Gringo Loco vs. ASF
- Atticus Cogar & Eddy Only vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne
- Masashi Takeda & Alex Colon vs. Jeff King & Neil Diamond Cutter
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. Alex Zayne & Tony Deppen
- Allie Katch vs. Chelsea Green
- Charli Evans vs. Rina Yamashita
- Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley
The lineup for GCW’s Nick Gage Invitational 6 features the folloiwng first round tournament matches:
- Akira vs. Alex Colon
- Masashi Takeda vs. Eric Ryan
- Atticus Cogar vs. Rina Yamashita
- Kit Osbourne vs. ???
The lineup for NJPW’s Battle in the Valley on Nov. 13 at 11:00p.m. Eastern features the following matches:
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Jay White vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews
- Jeff Cobb & TJP vs. Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors
- Fred Rosser & David Finlay & Rocky Romero & Alex Coughlin & Alex Zayne vs. Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos & Danny Limelight & Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson
- Brody King & Chris Dickinson vs. Bateman & Misterioso
