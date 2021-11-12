ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER 11/12: Jungle Boy vs. Fish, Cassidy vs. Hardy, Martin vs. Daivari, Cargill vs. Garrett

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER

NOVEMBER 12, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. AT THE TARGET CENTER

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations)

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

Bryan Danielson defeated Anthony Bowens (w/his Acclaimed partner Max Caster).

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston had a face-to-face confrontation which led to a match being planned for Full Gear. They talked about their history including Punk, Homicide, Amazing Red, and Bryan Danielson being high on him 15 years ago, but Eddie came up short. Punk called him a bum and wanted to have a match with him on Dark or Elevation. Check out Eddie’s article in the Player’s Tribune if you haven’t done so yet.

Red Velvet defeated The Bunny to advance in the TBS Championship tournament. Jade Cargill is up next for Velvet.

Adam Cole (w/The Young Bucks) defeated John Silver of the Dark Order.

Arena

AEW arrives in the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. for tonight’s episode of Rampage. This will be the venue for tomorrow’s Full Gear PPV as well. The 31-year-old arena is the home to the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and has been a frequent host to WWE events. They were one of the first venues to hold live events for them this summer with the July 30 edition of Smackdown.

We found out about two matches for tonight’s show this past Wednesday on Dynamite, and Tony Khan tweeted about two more earlier today. After Rampage will be the Countdown to Full Gear:

It’s Friday, you know what that means. Friday Night #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT! I’ll announce more today on the card for tonight’s go-home Rampage, followed by Countdown, last stop on the road to Full Gear TOMORROW night on PPV! Thank you for supporting #AEW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2021

Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish

On Dynamite, Jungle Boy defeated Anthony Bowens of the Acclaimed. After the match, Bobby Fish came out to attack Jungle Boy before he was bailed out by Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. It turns out Fish was “hired” by his “old buddy” Adam Cole as we found when he introduced Fish to the Young Bucks. Fish and Cole were members of the Undisputed Era in NXT from 2017-2021. The Bucks took a dig at that saying “there’s no dispute, this is the era of the Elite and the era of the SuperKliq.

Cole wanted Fish to face Jungle Boy but save a bit for the SuperKliq (Bucks & Cole) as they are set to take on Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage at Full Gear in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Frank’s Analysis: This should be a fun match to set things up for Full Gear. I feel like Fish is bulletproof and Jungle Boy would be the call to go over in this match. You wonder if Kyle O’Reilly is slowly gathering his belongings for a departure from NXT and an arrival into the employ of Tony Khan here at All Elite Wrestling to join his former Undisputed Era partners Cole and Fish (with whom they were reDRagon in Ring of Honor.

Orange Cassidy vs. “Big Money” Matt Hardy

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Wardlow of the Pinnacle handily defeated Wheeler Yuta with Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in tow. After the match, Isaiah Kassidy and Blade of the Hardy Family Office attacked Cassidy and Taylor followed by Matt Hardy giving a Twist of Fate to Cassidy.

Tonight, Hardy and Cassidy go one-on-one. Here’s a little Twitter talk:

Frank’s Analysis: For me, sometimes introducing new stuff close to a PPV can be a bit much. I can understand it here because of how important television is to AEW. They want eyes on the product not just on Wednesdays and PPVs, but Friday nights as well. It’s always fun to see how things will go with Cassidy especially opposite the Big Money character.

Dante Martin vs. Ariya Daivari

In one of two matches Tony Khan announced for tonight’s show, Dante Martin will take on the debuting Ariya Daivari. Dante is coming off a victory this past Wednesday when he teamed with his mentor, Lio Rush to defeat Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty. Lio will not be available tonight as he is tending to the loss of his grandmother. We offer Lionel Green (Lio) our sympathy and condolences.

Daivari is known for his time in WWE where he wrestled in the Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016 and spent most of his time working on 205Live. He was released by WWE in June of this year and caught on with New Japan Pro Wrestling in September where he wrestles on the Strong show. He is the brother of Shawn Daivari, who wrestled and managed the controversial Muhammed Hassan character back in the mid-2000s.

On #AEWRampage: hometown heroes clash TONIGHT as @AriyaDaivari debuts in @AEW vs. @lucha_angel1 Dante Martin, a battle of 2 of the Twin Cities’ top high flyers! Dante is without partner/coach #LioRush (@TheLionelGreen), who is home tonight after the tragic loss of his grandmother pic.twitter.com/zh248vFRem — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I can’t speak too much to Ariya Daivari as I did not frequent 205Live, but I’d imagine if he wrestles on the Strong brand and Tony wants to bring him there’s something to offer. It should be a fun match and it’ll be interesting to see Dante perform without his mentor in tow tonight.

Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett

The other match Tony tweeted about is somewhat of a showcase match. Jade Cargill, who earned a first round bye in the TBS Championship tournament, will take on Santana Garrett. Garrett recently made her AEW debut on the Rampage Buy-In show a few weeks back where she lost to Tay Conti, a rematch from their NXT days. She later lost a match on Dark to the Bunny, and according to Wikipedia her record stands at 0-3. She is not on AEW’s website as officially being part of the roster.

Cargill is slated to take on Red Velvet in the second round of the TBS tournament. This rekindles their feud from when Velvet paired with Cody Rhodes to take on Cargill and Shaquille O’Neill.

Today’s the 1 year anniversary of @Jade_Cargill signing with @AEW! To celebrate I’ve booked Jade vs. savvy veteran wrestler @SantanaGarrett_ TONIGHT on #AEWRampage! Watching closely will be Jade’s TBS Title quarterfinal opponent @Thee_Red_Velvet seated ringside for Tonight’s bout https://t.co/Rlaokuv8rq pic.twitter.com/uTcCGQscGq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: This is just a match to showcase Cargill without a ton to it. She was signed a year ago today. You can tell AEW has big plans for her if they’re emphasizing that. It makes me think more and more she’s the favorite to win the TBS Championship.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!