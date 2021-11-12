FREE PODCAST 11/11 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship with Keller & Martin: Full Gear, Reigns-Big E, KO’s turn, Omega-Hangman contract, NJPW Power Struggle, NXT 2.0, more (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. This is a simulcast of part of this week’s PWTorch VIP podcast, “The Fix with Todd & Wade,” which they do roughly every three weeks.

They begin with a review of AEW Rampage including the stellar C.M. Punk-Eddie Kingston exchange with a lengthy discussion about whether Punk’s tone and overall sanctimonious demeanor is detrimental in the big picture for his character or an example of why the face-heel dynamic should be seen on a spectrum. Also, did it take Adam Cole too long to beat John Silver? Then a full review of Dynamite including the contract signing between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. Then a match-by-match preview of Full Gear with odds on some matches and analysis of the build. They move on to a review of this week’s NXT 2.0 and the latest episodes of Smackdown and Raw. Then the show closes with Todd’s review of New Japan Power Struggle.

