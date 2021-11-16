FREE PODCAST 11/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Peteani: Final Survivor Series hype, Owens vs. Balor, Big E addresses Roman Reigns, Liv confronts Becky, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by the host of the PWTorch VIP-exclusive podcast “WWE Then and Now” and PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the final hype for the brand vs. brand Survivor Series matches, Kevin Owens as a heel, Big E juggling heel opponents, Big E opposite Roman Reigns, the personal nature of Becky Lynch’s promo on Charlotte, Liv Morgan failing to step up and meet her moment, general Raw pacing talk, and more. Enjoy!

