Change made to men’s Raw Survivor Series team

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Yet another change has been made to the men’s Raw Survivor Series team ahead of Sunday’s PPV.

After losing to Bobby Lashley on this week’s Raw, Rey Mysterio is now off the team and Austin Theory has been added. Adam Pearce made the switch after Mysterio lost to Lashley and was shown injured in the ring after the match. Pearce initially said he would name a replacement later, but Theory attacked Dominik Mysterio. Pearce said he liked Theory’s style and added him to the match. Last week on Raw, Pearce forced Dominik Mysterio to fight Lashley for his slot on the team. Dominik lost the match and was replaced by Lashley.

Other members of the Raw team include Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens. The Raw team will face the team of Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, and an unannounced act from the Smackdown brand.

CATCH-UP: Roman Reigns set to appear on The Tonight Show