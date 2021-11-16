News Ticker

ROH announces Final Battle main event world championship match

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 16, 2021

ROH has officially announced the main event for their Final Battle PPV event in December.

The company announced on Tuesday that Bandido would defend his ROH World Championship against Jonathan Gresham. Gresham is a former ROH Pure Champion.

ROH Final Battle takes place on December 11. The show will air live from Baltimore. Other matches on the show include The Briscoes vs. OGK for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, Dragon Lee vs. EC3 for the ROH World Television Championship, and more.

