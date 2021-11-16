ROH announces Final Battle main event world championship match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH has officially announced the main event for their Final Battle PPV event in December.

The company announced on Tuesday that Bandido would defend his ROH World Championship against Jonathan Gresham. Gresham is a former ROH Pure Champion.

TWO HUGE MATCHES SIGNED FOR #FINALBATTLE PPV DECEMBER 11 IN BALTIMORE, MD! THE BRISCOES 🆚 OGK FOR THE ROH WORLD TAG TITLES https://t.co/QxfkZ4QhGg BANDIDO 🆚 GRESHAM FOR THE ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP https://t.co/YXCsCoxklF JOIN US LIVE!

ROH Final Battle takes place on December 11. The show will air live from Baltimore. Other matches on the show include The Briscoes vs. OGK for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, Dragon Lee vs. EC3 for the ROH World Television Championship, and more.

