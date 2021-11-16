Kenny Omega to undergo medical evaluation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Amid reports of multiple injuries, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will undergo a full medical evaluation.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Omega will have all of his injuries and issues checked out on Wednesday. The report indicates that at that time, it would be decided whether or not Omega would take time off from in-ring action.

Omega lost his AEW World Heavyweight Championship to “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear last weekend. He won the championship from Jon Moxley nearly a year ago. Omega is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

