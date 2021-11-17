Kenny Omega reportedly set for significant time off, possible surgery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega will be taking some time away from AEW. On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega addressed his championship loss to Adam Page with a backstage promo. Omega gave props to Page and said that he needed to think things over, but couldn’t do it in AEW. Omega asked Adam Cole and The Young Bucks to hold down the fort for him and they agreed.

In addition, off the heels of the news that Omega would go through a medical examination on Wednesday, PWInsider is reporting that Omega may be headed into surgery to fix his shoulder.

Omega had been the AEW World Heavyweight Champion since December of 2020 when he defeated then champion, Jon Moxley. Omega is also a former AEW Tag Team Champion.

