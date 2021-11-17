AEW Full Gear PPV buyrate revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV event from Minneapolis is the second highest drawing PPV in AEW history.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that Full Gear did 145,000 buys yielding $7 million in revenue before splits with PPV providers. The show was headlined by Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Though it’s the second highest drawing event for AEW, Full Gear drastically underperformed compared to All Out in September which did 205,000 buys. That event was highlighted by C.M. Punk’s return to the ring against Darby Allin.

AEW will return to PPV for Revolution early in 2022.

