News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk what top stars should AEW sign from WWE next, Vince’s odd return to TV, AEW’s main event roster depth, ROH hiatus, WWE weaknesses (126 min.)

November 24, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, Pro Wrestling Torch columnist. They discuss:

  • Vince McMahon’s odd return to TV and the ratings impact
  • Is Roman Reigns right that WWE is targeting a broader audience than AEW?
  • What are WWE’s main weaknesses at this point?
  • AEW’s main event roster depth with Kenny Omega and Adam Cole
  • What top stars should AEW sign from WWE next and if the top three should be women?
  • ROH hiatus and place in the landscape if they return
  • Impact’s niche compared to NXT headed into 2022
  • What is Triple H’s legacy and does he have a future running WWE anymore?
  • Reflecting on AEW vs. NXT battle and what turned it in AEW’s favor

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021