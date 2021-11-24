ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 11/24: Punk vs. Marshall, Rosa vs. Hayter in TBS Tournament Match, Danielson vs. Cabana, Cody & Pac & Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Black & FTR

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PRIMER

NOVEMBER 24, 2021

CHICAGO, IL. AT THE WINTRUST ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

New AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page opened the show celebrating his win with the Dark Order. Bryan Danielson, the current #1 contender, came out and expressed his surprise that Kenny Omega wasn’t champion. Page wanted to have their title match on the show, but Danielson didn’t want to beat him and have excuses. Danielson went on to defeat Evil Uno of the Dark Order.

MJF cut a backstage promo following his Full Gear victory over Darby Allin. He acknowledged being hated by the fans but reminded everyone of his devastating right hand.

2point0 and Daniel Garcia interrupted Eddie Kingston while being interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

Orange Cassidy & NEVER Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii (w/Rocky Romero) defeated The Butcher & Blade (w/the Bunny & Matt Hardy).

Nyla Rose defeated Hikaru Shida to advance to the next round of the TBS Championship tournament.

MJF cut an in-ring promo alongside Pinnacle members Shawn Spears and Wardlow when CM Punk interrupted. MJF offered a handshake, but Punk declined and walked away.

Lio Rush & Dante Martin defeated The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens). Following the match, Team Taz came out to continue and try to recruit Martin.

Sammy Guevara defeated Jay Lethal to retain the TNT Championship.

Arena

AEW checks in to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. The building opened in October of 2017, seats a little over 10,000, and is the home of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s DePaul Basketball teams.

We get a little bit of everything tonight as recent rivals pair up to continue their respective stories, and two guys attempt to win on their home turf with one facing an old rival amongst other things. Here’s the Road to Dynamite for tonight:

CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

CM Punk, in front of his hometown Chicago, goes one-on-one with the head of The Factory in QT Marshall. This match was announced on Rampage when Marshall was being interviewed by Tony Schiavone. He said Punk should fight him like a man, unless he was afraid of him putting him to sleep in his hometown.

Marshall’s last notable feud was with Paul Wight, whom he lost to at All Out back on Labor Day weekend. He lost to Darby Allin on the November 9 episode Dark in the run-up to Full Gear. He then lost to John Silver on the November 15 edition of Dark Elevation.

I’m thankful that this week I’ll beat @CMPunk in his hometown…and then I’m going to eat my special edition @reeses pie! Probably won’t share either!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gVQsMKS6az — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) November 21, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: There’s not a ton to say about this other than it’s an avenue to keep Punk on the winning side. Marshall is a perfectly fine foil.

TBS Championship Tournament Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter

The TBS Championship tournament rolls on as Thunder Rosa takes on Jamie Hayter. Jamie advanced several weeks ago defeating Anna Jay. Rosa drew a bye in the first round because of her ranking in the company. The winner of this match moves on to face Jade Cargill, who defeated Red Velvet on Rampage this past Friday.

Jamie is affiliated with AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Rosa defeated Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match back in March before Baker was champion. At Full Gear, Rose teamed with former champion Hikaru Shida to defeat Jamie and Nyla Rose. Nyla advanced in the tournament last week by defeating Shida. Rosa and Jamie were not at a loss for words on social media in the run-up to tonight:

Who will be in Chicago this Wednesday? Thunder Army i need you loud and proud as I Take on the 3 Stooges! Unless @jmehytr has the BALLS to come alone! @AEW @AEWonTNT #aew #AEWDynamite #ThunderArmy pic.twitter.com/grF80tmCvr — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 22, 2021

This tournament is important to me, as it should be. It’s serious business. But I can’t lie; I’m buzzing for this match purely because I get to beat the piss out of that insufferable prick @thunderrosa22 Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/wSsHavWtcl — JAMIE HAYTER (@jmehytr) November 22, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I’m sure we’re eventually getting to a match between Rosa and Baker. Tonight’s match could be an avenue towards that with Jamie being affiliated with Baker. My initial thought had Rosa penciled in as wining this tournament, but she doesn’t need it and I’d like them to revisit a feud with Baker. I’m sure Rosa is going over tonight. A match between her and Cargill makes more sense than a match with Jamie.

Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

Bryan Danielson continues his mission of going through the Dark Order for lack of a better term as he takes on another Chicago native in Colt Cabana. He officially went on this “mission” last week after defeating Evil Uno. Danielson became the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship by winning the Eliminator Tournament culminating in a victory over Miro at Full Gear. Not knowing when the match with “Hangman” Adam Page will be, he said he wanted to kick the heads in of every Dark Order member. He thought it’d be a good idea to continue with Cabana in front of his hometown.

Danielson and Cabana certainly were not quiet on social media:

I’ve seen a lot of chatter the last couple of days. So I’ll keep this short and sweet. Swipe to Slide 5 to see what I’m going to do to every member of The Dark Order until that title is wrapped around my waist. – 🐉 https://t.co/aKbHGZTiRI — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) November 19, 2021

I'll RE-TITLE this… No. 1 Division 1A Pro Wrestling Athlete @COLTCABANA vows to "make @bryandanielson eat his words….and a Chicago Dog" THIS WEDNESDAY on a SOLD OUT #AEWDynamite from Chicago LIVE at 8ET/5PT on TNT! https://t.co/jNjZJ39lDA — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) November 22, 2021

The Road to Dynamite highlights Danielson and Cabana’s time in Ring of Honor in the early 2000s. Hat tip to Pro Wrestling Torch editor and founder Wade Keller who retweeted Cabana’s snippet of that portion of the video:

Great work by the @AEW production team.

The #RoadTo #AEWDynamite for myself & Dragon is an obvious one.

But here it is in video form…

Join me Wed Night! JOIN US Wed Night! pic.twitter.com/h5YVmZ262T — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) November 23, 2021

Frank’s Analysis: I love this version of Danielson. While I’ve been primarily a WWE viewer, I’m used to the more comedic and light-hearted Daniel Bryan plus his heel runs that were rooted in him being a vegan and an environmentalist. That said, I’m not sure this is a “heel turn” per say. I could be wrong, but it may just him being bad ass and allowing the fans to clearly cheer Hangman once they get to that match. He doesn’t necessarily have to be a heel following the match. I must give Wade credit for retweeting Cabana because I wouldn’t have thought about Danielson and himself being in Ring of Honor all those years ago. I knew they were there; I just didn’t make the connection when the match was announced. It makes me look forward to this even more, even though it’s a forgone conclusion Danielson is going to win.

Eight-Man Tag Match: Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) & Pac & AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero & Ray Fenix) vs. Andrade “El Idolo” & Malakai Black & AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

At Full Gear, the Lucha Brothers defeated FTR to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Cody Rhodes & Pac teamed to defeated Malakai Black & Andrade “El Idolo.” Pac and Andrade had been embroiled in a multi-match series while Cody and Black did the same. Cody defeated Black in their last meeting.

Andrade and FTR (w/Tully Blanchard) were interviewed by Tony Schiavone last week. FTR said they were robbed at Full Gear. Andrade claimed he was a better wrestler than Cody and would show him his bad side. Tully warned Arn Anderson if he sticks his nose in, he’s got “one more in him.” Tully and Arn were members of the Four Horsemen many years ago in Jim Crockett Promotions. Malakai Black later spoke in a video, talking about destroying Cody and should take deep breaths while he still has oxygen.

In a “combination of feuds,” Cody & Pac join forces with the Lucha Brothers to take on Black, Andrade, and FTR.

Frank’s Analysis: I see good action in this match. Everyone is going to transition to something else. This is the WWF house show formula where feuds get combined, and they either end things or different feuds start as a result. We could see Pac break off and feud with Black. They did Cody vs. Andrade already, but I suppose they can revisit that another time. FTR has the out that the Lucha Bros pinned the wrong guy at Full Gear, so I could see another match in the offing. Perhaps that gets tagged for Winter is Coming, which was announced last week. While I can’t be 100% sure, I can see this being the main event of tonight’s show.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!