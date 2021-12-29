News Ticker

Riddle set to wrestle next week on NXT

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 29, 2021

Matt Riddle
Riddle will return to NXT next week for a match at New Year’s Evil. He will team with MSK against Imperium.

This week on NXT, MSK and Imperium exchanged verbal barbs with one another regarding the NXT Tag Team Championship. Walter interrupted the segment via video and said MSK were a disgrace to the tag team division in NXT. Riddle jumped onto the video via a split screen and challenged Walter to the six-man tag. This mark’s Riddle’s first in-ring action for NXT since leaving the brand for the main roster.

NXT New Year’s Smash features multiple matches including Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, Carmelo Hayes vs. Roderick Strong in a NXT North American and NXT Cruiserweight Championship Unification Match, and more.

