VIP AUDIO 12/29 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: “Doc” Bruce Hazelwood rejoins Frank to review WCW Starrcade ’96. Ultimo Dragon vs. Malenko, Liger vs. Rey, Luger vs. Giant, Piper vs. Hogan, more (116 min.)

December 29, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch.com contributor Bruce Hazelwood, soon to be the author of the NXT “Alt Perspective” report, joins Frank to discuss WCW Starrcade 1996. The show’s main event featured the “Match of the Century” between then-WCW Champion “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. Other matches on the card were Ultimo Dragon vs. Dean Malenko to unify the J-Crown and WCW Cruiserweight Championships, Jushin Thunder Liger vs. a young Rey Mysterio, Jr., Eddie Guerrero vs. Diamond Dallas Page for the U.S. Championship, Lex Luger vs. The Giant, and more. There are several discussion points including comparisons of WCW to the WWE and AEW of today, in particular giving a resolution in the main event between Piper and Hogan the way they did as opposed to what took place recently between Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson recently on Dynamite.  They also talk about the core of WCW in comparison to today’s “pillars” of AEW, and what may have been if WCW got behind them and moved on from the NWO.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

