HEYDORN’S NXT 2.0 RECEIPT 12/28: Less is more with final hype for Ciampa vs. Breakker at New Year’s Evil

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Grayson Waller had a great night. He showed control during his promo and navigated the negative reaction in the exact direction he wanted it to go. A big step. An ensuing match with A.J. Styles is on the horizon and a good test. If all goes well, he may see regular main roster time sooner than later.

-Can we pull back on the “high” references with MSK, please? It was good for a one-time chuckle, but three times in one promo? Now you’re begging and it comes across as a desperate attempt at some edge. That said, the six-man with Riddle and Walter involved next week is certainly worth watching.

-Harland = intriguing. Joe Gacy = not intriguing. This is a problem and makes their association awkward. The tone of both guys just isn’t clicking right now.

-Tiffany Stratton wasn’t ready to debut. The match was a mess and though her character is something that can probably work, she needs to be competent in the ring to keep going. They have to be careful with stuff like this. Yes, you want to feature your new talent, but this is a primetime show on a major cable network, so it has to be passable action as well. There is a balance and this wasn’t it.

-A strange contract signing between Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong. The interaction between Trick Williams and Malcom Bivens was bizarre at best. Hayes and Strong brought it just fine when it came time to, but the tone was thrown off significantly because of how it started. Have to think Hayes goes over strong next week.

-Solo Sikoa is a polished act. There is an authenticity there that shines brighter than the other new stars in NXT.

-They ran a really effective video package for Breakker vs. Ciampa at next week’s New Year’s Smash. Probably better than anything they could have done in the ring at this point.

-Von Wagner has the worst entrance music in NXT 2.0. It’s blander than most, but also doesn’t jive with his character. It’s a good thing that this guy is as tall as a redwood tree, because he doesn’t have much else going for him at this point.

-The main event was fine, but regardless of Mandy Rose’s explanation, two babyfaces against one heel in triple threat matches is tough to pull off. One of the babyfaces always comes out looking worse than going in due to the psychology at play in a two on one scenario. Add in that Rose is likely to win this and Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez just aren’t in a good position to succeed as credible threats – a tough outcome with weak challengers on deck for Rose.

