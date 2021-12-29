Bron Breakker talks goals he’s looking to achieve in WWE, family history, character roots, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bron Breakker wants to make his family proud and doesn’t get a big head even amidst being pushed to the top of NXT seemingly out of nowhere. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Breakker talked about how his family lineage and history affects him, his goals, and whether there is any pressure on him due what is father did in the wrestling business.

“I don’t really pay attention to the noise,” Breakker said. “I don’t get a big head or read too much into the hype. I have had high expectations my whole life in athletics, being Rick Steiner’s son, I have had to live up to that my whole life so it’s really nothing new. Sure, the stakes are higher now because this is the profession my family was in and they laid the groundwork for me years ago, but I just want to make my family proud, make this company proud. As far as me standing on my own, everybody knows who my dad and uncle are and what they did in their careers. It’s no secret. I feel like I am making a name for myself separate from all of that and building something here that stands on its own.”

In the interview, Breakker talked about the essence of his character and how close it really is to his real personality.

“The idea of Bron Breakker, the character, it’s a lot of who I am, there’s a lot of reality in it,” Breakker said. “The idea came from when I was playing football in college and a little bit in the pros, when I blocked people I just wanted to break them in half. That was my mentality. I was a hard-hitting guy who loved doing the dirty work. I thought that if I used to do it in football, I could build the character around it.”

Breakker is facing Tommaso Ciampa next week at New Year’s Evil for the NXT Championship. Breakker lost his first opportunity at the title.

