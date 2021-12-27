News Ticker

Grayson Waller appears on Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 27, 2021

NXT 2.0 star, Grayson Waller, made an appearance on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

On the show, A.J. Styles spent time in the ring cutting a promo about his former partner, Omos. In the middle of the promo, Waller appeared in the front row and Styles invited him into the ring. Both traded verbal jabs with Waller saying he liked the feeling of being on Raw. Eventually, Apollo Crews interrupted things and faced Styles in a match. Styles was victorious

Last week on NXT 2.o, Styles appeared and addressed Waller, who had negative comments directed at him on social media. A match between the two has not been officially announced at this time.

