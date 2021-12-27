News Ticker

Eric Bischoff to appear on tonight’s Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 27, 2021

Eric Bischoff - PodcastArena.com
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Eric Bischoff will appear on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

During the show, the announce team teased a special guest officiant for the Miz and Maryse wedding vow segment. Later, the announce team confirmed that Bischoff was the surprise and would be appearing on the show.

Bischoff is the former President of WCW. He famously crashed a wedding segment on Smackdown years ago while serving as the Raw General Manager. Bischoff was hired to be the Creative Director of Smackdown ahead of the launch of the brand on Fox. Bischoff left the gig just a few months into it. Most recently, Bischoff has appeared on AEW television in a variety of roles. He notably had a public spat with AEW President, Tony Khan, regarding ratings.

CATCH-UP: Grayson Waller appears on Monday Night Raw

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021