News Ticker

Numerous key WWE executives absent from Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 27, 2021

Vince McMahon (art credit Grant Gould © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A handful of key WWE executives are absent from tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Detroit.

According to PWInsider, Bruce Pritchard, Kevin Dunn, Michael Hayes, Adam Pearce, and Vince McMahon are not in attendance for the show. The report indicates that John Laurinaitis and Ed Koskey are running the show.

There are no details as to why those folks are missing, though WWE has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

CATCH-UP: Seth Rollins tests positive for COVID-19

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021