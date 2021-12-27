Numerous key WWE executives absent from Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A handful of key WWE executives are absent from tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Detroit.

According to PWInsider, Bruce Pritchard, Kevin Dunn, Michael Hayes, Adam Pearce, and Vince McMahon are not in attendance for the show. The report indicates that John Laurinaitis and Ed Koskey are running the show.

There are no details as to why those folks are missing, though WWE has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

