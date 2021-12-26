Seth Rollins tests positive for COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins took to social media on Sunday and revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. Rollins was removed from Sunday’s house show in which he was scheduled to wrestling for the WWE Championship.

Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 27, 2021

Due to Seth missing the show, the main event was changed to Kevin Owens vs. Edge. Rollins is still slated to challenge Big E, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the Day One PPV event on New Year’s Day.

