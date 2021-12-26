News Ticker

Seth Rollins tests positive for COVID-19

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 26, 2021

Seth Rollins - Bristol, Conn. - August 19, 2016 - Studio X: Seth Rollins on the set of SportsCenter (Photo by Nick Caito / ESPN Images)
Seth Rollins took to social media on Sunday and revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. Rollins was removed from Sunday’s house show in which he was scheduled to wrestling for the WWE Championship.

Due to Seth missing the show, the main event was changed to Kevin Owens vs. Edge. Rollins is still slated to challenge Big E, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the Day One PPV event on New Year’s Day.

