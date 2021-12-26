ROH Championship match announced for upcoming GCW show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The ROH World Championship will once again be defended in GCW. The company announced that at GCW: Say You Will in Illinois on January 15, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his championship against 2 Cold Scorpio.
*Chicago Update*
Just Signed:
*ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH*
JONATHAN GRESHAM
vs
2 COLD SCORPIO
Plus:
Allie vs Kylie
AJ vs PCO
The Briscoes
Ricky Morton
Bandido
Dark Sheik
Blake Christian
Get Tix:https://t.co/zpbuIzLuoV
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
1/15/22 – 8PM
Grand Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/qMUZjMZQXb
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 26, 2021
Gresham successfully defended his championship against A.J. Gray earlier in December. Gresham won the ROH World Championship at ROH Final Battle.
