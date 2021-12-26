News Ticker

ROH Championship match announced for upcoming GCW show

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 26, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Gresham Twitter
The ROH World Championship will once again be defended in GCW. The company announced that at GCW: Say You Will in Illinois on January 15, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his championship against 2 Cold Scorpio.

Gresham successfully defended his championship against A.J. Gray earlier in December. Gresham won the ROH World Championship at ROH Final Battle.

