ROH Championship match announced for upcoming GCW show

The ROH World Championship will once again be defended in GCW. The company announced that at GCW: Say You Will in Illinois on January 15, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his championship against 2 Cold Scorpio.

*Chicago Update* Just Signed: *ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH* JONATHAN GRESHAM

vs

2 COLD SCORPIO Plus:

Allie vs Kylie

AJ vs PCO

The Briscoes

Ricky Morton

Bandido

Dark Sheik

Blake Christian Get Tix:https://t.co/zpbuIzLuoV Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!

1/15/22 – 8PM

Grand Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/qMUZjMZQXb — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 26, 2021

Gresham successfully defended his championship against A.J. Gray earlier in December. Gresham won the ROH World Championship at ROH Final Battle.

