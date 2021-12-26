Final participants announced for Battle of Los Angeles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The final participants for PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles have been announced. Jonathan Gresham, J.D. Drake, Rey Horus, Phillip Five Skulls, and Buddy Matthews round out this year’s field. They join Lee Moriarty, Bandido, Daniel Garcia, and others in the tournament’s 2022 return.

Buddy Matthews is the sixteenth and final entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 25, 2021

Phillip Five Skulls is the fifteenth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 25, 2021

Rey Horus is the fourteenth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 24, 2021

Battle of Los Angeles has been on hiatus since 2019 due to COVID-19.

