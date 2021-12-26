News Ticker

Final participants announced for Battle of Los Angeles

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 26, 2021

The final participants for PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles have been announced. Jonathan Gresham, J.D. Drake, Rey Horus, Phillip Five Skulls, and Buddy Matthews round out this year’s field. They join Lee Moriarty, Bandido, Daniel Garcia, and others in the tournament’s 2022 return.

Battle of Los Angeles has been on hiatus since 2019 due to COVID-19.

