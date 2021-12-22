News Ticker

More entrants announced for PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 22, 2021

PWG has announced more entrants into the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Lee Moriarty, Bandido, Davey Richards, Aramis, and ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham have been added to this year’s field.

PWG’s BOLA is a premiere annual tournament on the independent circuit. The tournament has been on hiatus for two years due to COVID-19. Bandido was the winner in 2019.

