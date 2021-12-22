More entrants announced for PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWG has announced more entrants into the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Lee Moriarty, Bandido, Davey Richards, Aramis, and ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham have been added to this year’s field.

Jonathan Gresham is the twelfth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 22, 2021

Aramis is the eleventh entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 21, 2021

Davey Richards is the tenth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 18, 2021

PWG’s BOLA is a premiere annual tournament on the independent circuit. The tournament has been on hiatus for two years due to COVID-19. Bandido was the winner in 2019.

