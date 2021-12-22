News Ticker

Unification match set for NXT New Year’s Evil

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 22, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE NXT
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Cruiserweight Champion will face off in a title vs. title unification match at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 4. The match was announced on this week’s episode of NXT.

Hayes has been North American Champion since defeating Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in October. Strong defeated Kushida for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in September. Next week on NXT, Hayes and Strong will officially sign the contract for their match in a segment hosted by Wade Barrett.

CATCH-UP: NXT Championship match set for New Year’s Evil

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021