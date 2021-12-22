Unification match set for NXT New Year’s Evil

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Cruiserweight Champion will face off in a title vs. title unification match at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 4. The match was announced on this week’s episode of NXT.

Hayes has been North American Champion since defeating Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in October. Strong defeated Kushida for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in September. Next week on NXT, Hayes and Strong will officially sign the contract for their match in a segment hosted by Wade Barrett.

CATCH-UP: NXT Championship match set for New Year’s Evil