NXT Championship match set for New Year’s Evil

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 21, 2021

Tommaso Ciampa (art credit Matt Charlton & Sam Gardiner)
Tommaso Ciampa will defend his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at New Year’s Evil on January 4.

This week on NXT, Breakker confronted Ciampa and requested the shot at the title. Ciampa agreed, but said he wasn’t ready to be NXT Champion in his NXT. Ciampa then slapped Breakker, which caused Breakker to attack and get the upper hand to close the segment.

Breakker lost to Ciampa in a championship match on NXT TV earlier this year.

