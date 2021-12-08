News Ticker

Kyle O’Reilly posts goodbye message after losing cage match to Von Wagner

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 8, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Kyle O’Reilly seemingly said goodbye to his NXT fans and NXT company in a Twitter message on Wednesday. O’Reilly’s contract is reportedly expiring with WWE this month and he’s yet to sign another one. O’Reilly said he was overwhelmed by the support and would “smell ya later.”

O’Reilly lost a cage match against Von Wagner on this week’s episode of NXT. At NXT War Games, O’Reilly and Wagner wrestled as partners against Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championship. They lost and after the match, Wagner tried to attack O’Reilly, but was his efforts were thwarted.

O’Reilly has been a fixture of NXT since 2017. He was a part of Undisputed Era and is a former NXT Tag Team Champion.

