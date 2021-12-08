SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kyle O’Reilly seemingly said goodbye to his NXT fans and NXT company in a Twitter message on Wednesday. O’Reilly’s contract is reportedly expiring with WWE this month and he’s yet to sign another one. O’Reilly said he was overwhelmed by the support and would “smell ya later.”

Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later. pic.twitter.com/w8xHVxkHKG — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 8, 2021

O’Reilly lost a cage match against Von Wagner on this week’s episode of NXT. At NXT War Games, O’Reilly and Wagner wrestled as partners against Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championship. They lost and after the match, Wagner tried to attack O’Reilly, but was his efforts were thwarted.

O’Reilly has been a fixture of NXT since 2017. He was a part of Undisputed Era and is a former NXT Tag Team Champion.

CATCH-UP: Shawn Michaels talks Vince McMahon’s fingerprints on NXT, clarifies his role with the brand