FREE PODCAST 12/8 – WKPWP Keller Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (12-7-2016) Keller & Valley talk Jericho-Owens, Cruiserweights, Alexa, Enzo-Lana, New Day, live callers and emails (116 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-7-2016), Wade is joined by Jim Valley, host of Saturday Morning Wrestling on the PWTorch Livecast line-up. They discussed the remarkable recovery from what Maura Ranallo called last week “the mother of all Styles Clashes,” the great week Alexa Bliss has had, whether Sasha Banks is better off as a heel, the prospects of “205 Live” and how it’s been presented so far, what Noam Darr got right, the introduction of Jack Gallagher, New Day’s potential heel turn, the merit of the return of more squash matches, dissecting the Enzo and Lana hotel room angle, and more with various topics provided by callers and emails.

