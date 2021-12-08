News Ticker

Second and third entrant confirmed for PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 8, 2021

Alex Shelley and Kevin Blackwood are the second and third entrants into the 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles. PWG announced the news via social media on Wednesday.

Jonah Rock was revealed as the first entrant into the tournament earlier in the week. The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on January 29 and January 30. The tournament was on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

