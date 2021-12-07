News Ticker

Former NXT star announced for PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 7, 2021

Jonah Rock, formally Bronson Reed in NXT, has been announced as the first official entrant into the PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles.

PWG announced the news on Monday. Since being released from his NXT contract, Rock has shown up in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.

Battle of Los Angeles is a premiere tournament on the independent circuit. Past winners include Bandido, Walter, Ricochet, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and others.

The tournament started in 2005. The 2020 and 2021 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

