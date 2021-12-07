Former NXT star announced for PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jonah Rock, formally Bronson Reed in NXT, has been announced as the first official entrant into the PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles.

Jonah Rock is the first entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 7, 2021

PWG announced the news on Monday. Since being released from his NXT contract, Rock has shown up in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.

Battle of Los Angeles is a premiere tournament on the independent circuit. Past winners include Bandido, Walter, Ricochet, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and others.

The tournament started in 2005. The 2020 and 2021 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

