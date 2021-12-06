News Ticker

Will Ospreay reportedly out of announced MLW appearance

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 6, 2021

Will Ospreay (photo credit ROHWrestling.com)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay will not be appearing for MLW as originally planned and announced.

SEScoops reported on Monday that Ospreay is no longer scheduled to appear after the company announced his debut in October for later this year. The reported indicates that Ospreay himself confirmed the news and that the moves comes on the heels of MLW’s partnership with New Japan coming to an end in November and MLW working with All Japan, a move that New Japan frowned upon.

Ospreay is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and relinquished the championship earlier this year due to injury.

CATCH-UP: 11/25 MLW FUSION ON THANKSGIVING RESULTS: MLW National Openweight Championship ladder match, TJP vs. Tankman in Opera Cup Semifinal, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021