Will Ospreay will not be appearing for MLW as originally planned and announced.

SEScoops reported on Monday that Ospreay is no longer scheduled to appear after the company announced his debut in October for later this year. The reported indicates that Ospreay himself confirmed the news and that the moves comes on the heels of MLW’s partnership with New Japan coming to an end in November and MLW working with All Japan, a move that New Japan frowned upon.

Ospreay is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and relinquished the championship earlier this year due to injury.

