Johnny Gargano will address the NXT audience Tuesday night on the USA Network.

At NXT War Games on Sunday, Gargano teamed with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight in a losing effort to Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D’Angelo in a War Games match. After the match, Gargano spoke to the audience in attendance and said he would explain all that he was feeling on Tuesday night.

It has been reported that Gargano signed a short extension to his contract so he’d be able to work at War Games. Ciampa posted a tribute to Gargano before their match and other talents commented on a possible departure. Per reports, Gargano has not re-signed with WWE and could be leaving NXT.

