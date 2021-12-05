Special episode of NXT announced at NXT War Games

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT New Year’s Evil was announced during Sunday’s NXT War Games event. The specialty episode will air on Tuesday January 4 on the USA Network. No matches have been announced for the show.

The company ran New Year’s Evil in 2021 and the show featured Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship. Other matches on the card included Raquel Gonzalez vs. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross.

