Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram on Sunday morning to post a tribute to partner, friend, and opponent, Johnny Gargano. Gargano’s NXT contract reportedly expires after NXT War Games.

In the post, Ciampa said “if tonight is the last time we share a ring together, then I’ve got two words for you … #thankyou.”

Ciampa and Gargano have been synonymous with NXT for the last few years. They were a main event level tag team as DIY, holding the NXT Tag Team Championship. Both were embroiled in a personal feud over the NXT Championship that spanned years. Their rivalry goes back to the WWE Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.

Both men are on the same team in the men’s War Games match at NXT War Games. They’ll team with LA Knight and Pete Dunne to face the team of Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D’Angelo.

