Larry Zbyszko comments on Vince McMahon Sr.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Larry Zbyszko had high praise for Vince McMahon Sr. in a new interview.

During a conversation on the It’s My Wrestling Podcast, Zbyszko spoke about McMahon’s presence backstage.

“He was an approachable and very smooth character,” Zbyszko said. “I mean, if you watched movies from the 1930s and 40s and 50s, Mr McMahon Senior was like the perfect promoter from an old movie. I mean, he’d be walking down the back of the garden and even have his cashmere long, light brown jacket on. He had this habit of always having like four or five quarters in his hand, and he’d like move them around a little bit. So you get here a little jingling and you know Vince is coming. But he was a classy guy, grey hair, always looked good. If someone had a good idea he’d to it. If somebody had a bad idea you know, he had agents like Gorilla monsoon, and obviously some of the guys if they kept bugging him too much and Vince knew that this is not a great idea he’d say you know what, that’s a good idea, I’m gonna go think about that. Then later that night, he go into one of the offices and see Gorilla Monsoon there and go – Gorilla. Fire that guy. So then it wasn’t Vince that was the bad guy it was one of those agents. One of the middlemen, but that’s the way the business had to go in those days.”

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S TAKE: And the man who should dethrone Roman Reigns is?