12/6 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch defending against Liv Morgan, Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a cage Miz TV with Edge

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on last week’s main event with Big E vs. Kevin Owens, with Seth Rollins interfering which advanced KO to the Day One main event WWE Title match.

-A soundbite aired with Seth welcoming everyone to Monday Night Rollins. He laughed as he talked about Big E battling KO in a cage later. He said he’ll enjoy every second of them tearing each other apart. He said at Day One they will usher in a new year and a new era with a new champion when he beats both Big E and KO.

-A soundbite aired with Big E who vowed to beat KO and punish him. “You got to feel that, sucka!” he said.

-Jimmy Smith introduced the show and said you can feel the excitement. Big E then made his ring entrance.

(1) BIG E vs. KEVIN OWENS – Cage Match

After back and forth fighting, KO tried to climb the cage to escape. Big E pulled him down. Big E threw KO into the side of the cage, but then he sidestepped a Big E shoulder tackle. Big E hit the side of the cage and they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

KO was in control. Graves said KO can be ruthless and this cage environment is like a playground to him. KO landed a top rope sunset flip powerbomb for a near fall at 9:00. KO tried to crawl out the door, but Big E recovered and pulled him back in. KO applied a mid-ring Boston Crab. Graves noted there are no rope breaks inside a cage. “Big E is in trouble!” he said. Big E pushed up and crawled toward the (still) open door. (Why is the door still open, except to make that spot more creative?) Seth slammed the door on the heads of both Big E and Seth as they poked out of the cage. (That answers why the door was open in terms of facilitating the spot before the commercial break, but not in terms of what the ref was supposedly thinking letting it stay open.) They cut to another break at 11:00. [c]

Back from the break, KO raked Big E’s eyes and then stomped his head and landed a top rope frog splash for a near fall. They showed Seth ar ringside. Graves said there might not be anyone in the arena having as much fun as him. Owens countered a Big Ending attempt with a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Seth applauded and said this is “amazing content.” KO climbed to the very top of the cage. Big E chased him down and pulled him back in. Then he hit a top rope Big Ending. When Big E tried to crawl out, KO grabbed his boot. Big E fought free and escaped the cage to win.

WINNER: Big E in 20:00.

-Seth attacked Big E almost instantly after the bell rang. Then he entered the ring and attacked Owens, too. Graves said Seth is a visionary and is gaining every advantage he can muster. Big E recovered enough to give Seth a belly-to-belly. Then he picked up KO, who didn’t do anything to him outside of the rules, and gave him a post-match Big Ending.

(Keller’s Analysis: They did a nice job building anticipation for the match with the wrestler soundbites. The match itself was good and told a solid story within the cage rules. The post-match Seth attack frames him again as the stronger heel than KO going into Day One.)

-They showed that during the break, Bobby Lashley surprised a celebrating Big E with a spear. He also attacked KO and Seth. Saxton asked why he was out there to take out all three of them.

-The announcers shifted to plugging Becky Lynch’s title defense against Liv Morgan. Plus, Miz TV with special guest Edge and the first RK-Bro-Nament, a four-team tournament with Street Profits vs. A.J. Styles & Omos and Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Alpha Academy in a mini-tournament.

-Queen Zelina and Carmella walked out as Zelina’s entrance theme played. They had the tag team titles. Graves said there is finally somebody with a crowd that the people of Memphis can be proud of. Zelina took a shot at Memphis. Nikki A.S.H.’s music then played. Nikki walked out, followed by Rhea Ripley.

(2) QUEEN ZELINA (w/Carmella) vs. NIKKI A.S.H. (w/Rhea Ripley)

Smith talked about Nikki feeling she had something to prove because she’s been the weaker link in her team with Ripley. He said she’s always been about emotions and momentum, and she’s looking to rebound. Nikki leaped off the top rope with a crossbody, but Zelina avoided her and then landed Code Red to win. Zelina put her crown on after the match.

WINNER: Zelina in 2:00.

-Backstage Riddle, who was wearing a blazer like an old school wrestling interviewer, said he spent the weekend watching “Serpentico” 16 times thinking there’d be a serpent in it. Kevin Patrick walked in and asked what everyone should expect to see in the tournament. Riddle talked about how he and Randy were doing a holiday movie bracket, and then they said led to the tag team tournament idea. Orton said none of that happened. He said Riddle rambled something about how “Home Alone” changed his life. Riddle said that was said in confidence. Riddle said they’d be special guest hosts and interviews. Orton said he never agreed to it. Riddle said, “There’s that Viper sarcasm.” Riddle presented Orton with a blazer. Orton said no way. Riddle said the WWE Universe wants him to wear it. He said someone in his earpiece is telling him to “slap this blazer on.” He said it was “voices in his head.” Orton took a deep breath and said, “Fine! Fine! Fine! Put it on.” Smith said, “How come they get blazers?” [c]

-A Superstar Fact noted that Carmella launched her own wine label and is a former Laker Girl for the Los Angeles Lakers NBA team. Graves asked if there is anything she can’t do extremely well. “Don’t answer that, Saxton,” said Graves.

-Backstage Ripley told a sulking Nikki, “We’ll get ’em next tie.” In walked a person who claimed to be Nikki’s biggest fan. She asked for an autograph. She said she was talking about Jerry Lawler, who walked into the frame. Lawler said he saw what happened to Nikki and it was a tough loss. He offered to give her an autograph to cheer her up. Nikki shook her head and walked away.

(Keller’s Analysis: So there are random people walking around backstage asking wrestlers for autographs? Can WWE try a little harder, like having it be “the daughter or a production staff member” or something? Give us a plausible story so it doesn’t feel so damn contrived.)

(3) A.J. STYLES & OMOS vs. THE STREET PROFITS