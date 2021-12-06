12/6 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on Lynch vs. Morgan for Women’s Championship, E vs. Owens in a steel cage, Edge on “Miz TV,” more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

DECEMBER 6, 2021

MEMPHIS, TENN. FROM THE FEDEX FORUM

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a video recap of last week’s main even t between WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens where Owens manipulated Seth Rollins, Adam Pearce, and Sonya Deville into adding the stipulation that Owens would be added to the title match at Day 1. Rollins caused the DQ, so Owens won the match and was added to match officially. The video ended with Corey Graves saying Rollins only had himself to blame.

-In the back, Rollins welcomed everyone to “Monday Night Rollins” and said Owens connived his way into the title match. He said tonight, in just a few moments actually, will go one-on-one with E inside a steel cage. The crowd popped as the cage was lowered. Rollins said he would enjoy every second of it as they tear each other apart. He said at Day 1, he will usher in a new year and new era with a new champion as he reclaims his rightful place as WWE Champion. He cackled and said to enjoy the show.

-Big E said he went to hell and back to win the WWE Championship. He said tonight they’re locked inside a steel cage and there’s no easy way out, no shortcut, and he’s going to punish Owens. He said you’ve got to feel that, sucka!

-Jimmy Smith and RAWbot welcomed viewers from Memphis as E’s music hit to a good, sustained pop. Owens then said E has been calling him a liar for weeks, but E’s the real liar because that’s his WWE Championship and E is just holding it for him. He said tonight, the truth is he will punish E, and that is no lie. Owens’ music hit to a chorus of boos as he slowly made his way with disdain on his face. Win by pinfall, submission, or escaping the cage, as with all WWE cage matches.

(1) BIG E (c) vs. KEVIN OWENS – Non-title steel cage match

Owens immediately ran to the door, but E cut him off. Owens responded with punches and a Stunner attempt, then back to the door. E grabbed Owens and forced him into the opposite corner, but ran into a boot. Owens climbed and tried to get out, but E took out a leg and crotched him on the top rope. He punched Owens into the cage, then drove him into the cage twice as Owens was on the apron. Owens tried to fight out and climb to the top, but E climbed to meet him. Owens fought him off with headbutts, but E stayed and shoved Owens’ head into the cage.

Owens finally got E off and hung him on the top. However, E did a rope run and hit his spear through the ropes, but Owens only met steel cage. E brought Owens back in and threw him into the cage face-first, then one more time as Owens fell to the mat. The WWE Champion again forced Owens into the cage from the apron, then a bunch of forearms rubbed across the face. He went for the spear again, but Owens moved as E crashed into the cage and rolled away. They cut to break as Owens recovered in a corner. [c]

Owens was stomping away at E in a corner as they returned from commercials. Owens then began climbing again, but E popped up and grabbed a leg. Owens then hit a moonsault to a standing E from the top rope (he was standing on the middle of it) for a two-count. Owens recovered a bit after, thinking about his next move, then tried to send E off of the ropes for the popup powerbomb, but E countered and threw him into the cage for a two-count.

E called for the door to open, but as he had one leg out, Owens grabbed him, moved him, then bashed E’s head against the cage. He then put the top rope across E’s jaw and cranked forward on E’s head for a good five seconds. Owens tried climbing again, and E had to climb to meet Owens this time. Owens fought back by bashing E’s head into the cage thrice. He surveyed, then went back to climbing instead of hitting a move.

E chased again, but Owens turned it into an avalanche sunset bomb for only a two-count. Owens delivered forearms to E’s face, but it pumped E up. He hit his belly-to-belly combo, then set for his running splash with a hip swivel over Owens. Owens rolled away, trying for the cage, but E grabbed his leg. Owens ducked a punch, then hit a superkick, falling into the corner by the door. Owens hit a corner cannonball for a two-count right next to the door.

Owens crawled for the door, but E prevented the escape. They traded blows in the middle of the ring until Owens cinched in a Boston Crab to E. He began crawling toward the door, but Owens sat on his back, then both tried for the door. Suddenly, Rollins appeared and slammed the door into both men’s heads. They cut to break. [c]

Owens was climbing a corner as they returned, leaping to the top. E climbed to meet him and bring him back. Both men stood on the top rope, beating on each other. E went to the second rope, then looked for The Big Ending, but Owens raked the eyes and caused E to fall to the mat. Owens hit the bullfrog splash for a two-count as Rollins laughed from the outside. After some more back-and-forth, E scored a two-count as Rollins clapped and said this was amazing.

E went for The Big Ending, but Owens slipped out. He then hit the popup powerbomb for a believable near-fall. Rollins said this was the best as he just wants them to beat each other up. Owens yelled at Rollins to shut up as he climbed the corner. Rollins notified E, who quickly climbed as Owens was half-draped over the top of the cage. Owens slowly came back as E hit him with elbows to the gut, then reset for The Big Ending. He used the cage to brace himself, as did Owens to try to prevent it, but E hit.

E crawled to the door instead of going for the pin like WWE 2K game. Owens grabbed his foot, but E kicked him off and crawled out to win the match. Rollins immediately attacked E from behind after the match, beating on him before removing his exquisite blazer and entering the ring to attack Owens. He set Owens for the stomp as boos soaked the crowd. However, he ran right into E hitting a belly-to-belly. E then hit The Big Ending on Owens for the second time, this one a normal version, as E celebrated in the ring with his title to the adulation of the crowd. They cut to break. [c]

WINNER: Big E at 20:08 (cage escape)

(Hazelwood’s Take: I noted on Twitter I like these kinds of starts to shows. You have a quick recap video, quick promos from those involved in the match and/or angle, then right to the match. It’s a nice change of the pace from the traditional 15-minute show-opening promo Raw became known for over the years. The match was good for TV, not the best cage match you’ll see, but a fine one. The second half of the match was basically a wrestling match that just happened to have a cage, and most of the cage spots were built around E thwarting Owens trying to escape. E winning by escaping is a bit of one-upmanship as Owens, as was shown throughout the match, is the more likely to seek victory by escape. All in all, a great opening half hour.)

-They returned as all three men were recovering at ringside, even E though he was celebrating before the break. They showed replays of the ending sequence, then showing Bobby Lashley (in sweet red gear) hitting E with a spear, Owens with a flatliner, and Rollins a Dominator. He then hit his one-armed spinebuster on E, posing in the ring.

(Hazelwood’s Take: I’m glad they showed Lashley’s destruction, but it would have been nice if they cut to break after that had happened instead of before. He looked dominant, and is definitely setting himself up to be the first challenger after Day 1, and deservedly so.)

-Graves then hyped the Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, presumably for the main event. Smith then hyped Miz TV with Edge as the special guest. Byron Saxton then showed a graphic for the first-ever RK-Bro-Nament with The Street Profits, The Mysterios, Alpha Academy, and A.J. Styles & Omos to meet them for a title. The Street Profits will face Styles & Omos as the other two teams will face each other, the winning teams meeting in a #1 contender’s match.

-Queen Zelina and Carmella made their entrance. Zelina asked how lucky they were that the Women’s Tag Team Champion and Queen greeted them with their presence. They booed as she broke out of her fake accent to say silencio and said she felt sorry for that lose Nikki A.S.H. She said she’s going to send her to the pits of despair, also known as Nashville, Tennessee. A.S.H.’s music then hit as she entered with Rhea Ripley. Graves asked what kind of grown woman dresses like A.S.H.

(2) QUEEN ZELINA (w/Carmella) vs. NIKKI A.S.H. (w/Rhea Ripley) – Singles match

They locked up to begin with Zelina forcing her foe into a corner. They broke, then Zelina ran into an elbow, but pulled A.S.H.’s leg from the top rope to cause her to hit the mat. She then choked her against the bottom rope in front of Ripley, then landed a running knee for a two-count. A.S.H. suddenly hit a crucifix, then a rollup, both for a two-count. A.S.H. then exploded off of a rope run with a clothesline, then a corner avalanche and bulldog.

Zelina escaped a suplex, then tried for a matchbox cover using the ropes, but the ref saw. A.S.H. then hit a neckbreaker before climbing to the top rope. She leaped, but Zelina just moved out of the way like Samoa Joe. Zelina hit the Code Red for the clean pinfall.

WINNER: Queen Zelina at 2:02 (Code Red)

-In Gorilla, RK-Bro was standing as Riddle was wearing a WWE blazer and tuxedo t-shirt. Riddle was interrupted by Kevin Patrick, who asked about the tournament. Riddle corrected him, saying it was the RK-Bro-Nament. He said he and Randy Orton had a movie bracket, but then came up with the idea for the tourney. Orton said that never happened and it was Riddle’s idea alone. Orton said all he said was that if they had to defend the title, that’s the goal. He said Riddle responded with how Home Alone changed his life (“I told you that in confidence!”). Riddle said they were the special correspondents, including interviews, and knew Orton would forget the blazer, so he brought it. Orton said never, but Riddle got the fans to cheer and said the voices in his head are telling him that Orton should wear the blazer. Orton finally relented to big cheers from the crowd as his music hit and they made their entrance. Smith asked why those two get blazers. They cut to break hyping The Street Profits vs. Styles & Omos. [c]

-They returned with an anti-vaping PSA that highlighted Carmella and her accomplishments in and out of WWE.

-They cut to Ripley and A.S.H. walking in the back as Ripley said they’ll get them next time. Suddenly someone approached, a Black woman, asking for an autograph as the biggest fan, but then pointed at Jerry Lawler. He asked if an autograph would cheer them up, but they stormed off. Lawler was expectedly cheered in Memphis.

-Styles & Omos made their entrance first. They cut to a replay of last week where Styles suddenly regained his vision only to be thwarted by Montez Ford, who hit the frog splash on Chad Gable for the victory. The Street Profits’ music then hit to a good pop as the fans began dancing to the theme. Riddle joined commentary as Orton sat next to him sans headset. They played a pre-recorded promo where they made some fairy tale analogies before saying they’re going all the way. Ford said Styles couldn’t see that kick to the jaw last week, but they will this week as they kick them out of the tournament and they want the smoke.

(3) THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. A.J. STYLES & OMOS – First round tag team match in the RK-Bro-Nament

Styles immediately went on the attack, but Ford hit a beautiful dropkick, then sent Styles into their corner. Dawkins tagged in and hit a dropkick of his own, then belly-to-backing his partner onto Styles before hitting a leaping frog splash for a two-count. Riddle said he wanted to go against The Mysterios because of the father-son dynamic on both teams (ha!). Styles ate a big right hand, then a spinning corner splash. However, Omos lowered the rope as Dawkins tried to hit it, causing him to land outside behind the referee’s back. Styles took out Ford, then a springboard forearm to Dawkins on the outside. They cut to break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Omos was in the ring as they returned, sending Dawkins hard into a corner. He then lifted Dawkins and hit a big bodyslam. He slowly paced around Omos, then stomped him once. He lifted Dawkins to his feet, then hit a big clubbing forearm to the back. Dawkins hit a jawbreaker to create distance, but Omost stood between him and their corner. Omos just laid out Dawkins with a lariat, furious at the jawbreaker.

Styles tagged in as the methodical pace continued. Dawkins tried fighting back with forearms, but Styles floored him with a double throat chop. Dawkins avoided a corner splash and made the hot tag. Ford hit two shoulder tackles, but Styles blocked his vertical attempt. Ford switched to a schoolboy for a two-count, then hit a kick combo. However, he ran into a Styles boot, but then hit a big clothesline after a rope run. He threw off his glove and then slapped Omos. Dawkins then entered and slapped Omos. They hit a double dropkick to send him off of the apron, but he was still on his feet.

Styles sent out Dawkins, then hit an enziguri on Ford, followed by a Pele kick. He then hit a snap brainbuster on Ford, but instead of pinning him, he went to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm. Omos climbed to the apron and tagged Styles as Styles hit the top rope, saying he will finish it. Dawkins took out Styles, but Omos ran him over outside. Ford tried leaping onto Omos, but Omos just dropped him on the apron. Omos was so focused on Dawkins that they were counted out, even though Styles was telling Omos to get back. Omos reentered too late and was furious with himself, kicking the ropes. Styles looked on in disbelief, then told Omos he needs to listen to him as that’s how the team works. Omos just turned and walked away from Styles, heading to the back. Omos does look to be in tremendous shape as a side note.

WINNER: The Street Profits at 9:42 (count out) to advance in the RK-Bro-Nament

-After the match, Riddle got into an on-scene reporter gimmick and tried to interview a “distraught” Styles. He asked for a word. Styles just said are you talking to me? Riddle asked about the outcome. Styles said shouldn’t Riddle be interviewing the winners of the match? Riddle said his journalistic integrity says to follow the bigger story and that The Street Profits were just too fast. Riddle asked if Styles could explain the dynamic between he and Omos, and Styles asked if this was Dateline. He said that was just a misunderstanding between a great tag team, something Riddle would know nothing about, then said he would shove the microphone down Riddle’s throat if he doesn’t get it out of his face. He stormed off. Riddle asked if Orton would like to add anything (he was still sitting). He grabbed a mic and said, “Nope,” to laughter from the crowd. Riddle said things are heating up in this tournament brought to you by the three most devastating letters in sports entertainment: RK-Bro, which again is five letters.

-Sarah Schreiber was in the backstage ring as she introduced Lynch to a mix of cheers and boos. Lynch interrupted and said it’s a big, big night…for Morgan, the biggest match of her career. She said sure, Morgan won the match last week and hit her finisher, even countering the Manhandle slam a few weeks ago, but here’s the kicker: the real battle for Morgan will be fought in the mind and heart and the people who want to tear her apart. She said no one wants Morgan to win this, but Morgan’s in the perfect position as the underdog who will never really reach her dreams of living among the stars. She ended by saying that’s why tonight is just another Monday for Big Time Becks. Schreiber looked on almost in disgust as Lynch walked away.

-Damian Priest made his entrance for another United States Championship open challenge (Mustafa Ali hinted he would answer the challenge on Twitter). They cut to break hyping the open challenge. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I guess that’s the WWE way of having Styles & Omos lose without either of them actually taking the fall. They’re beginning the eventual breakup, finally, of Styles & Omos, and while it makes sense to have the far smaller wrestler as the babyface, I think Omos is more of a babyface than a heel. I also think Styles could turn himself into a heel by talking about how he would just wrestle circles around Omos, which is true, but basically like what Lynch has been doing to Morgan on promos. Looks like a Mania match that will probably be furthered in the Rumble match.)