AEW Rampage ratings update including an all-time low in a key demo, but an increase over last week’s series low viewership

AEW Rampage averaged 499,000 viewers last Friday night (12/3) on TNT with a pre-recorded episode headlined by FTR vs. Penta & Pac along with a Sammy Guevara TNT Title defense against Tony Nese. Viewership was up from the 431,000 viewership the prior week, but only the second time viewership didn’t average 500,000 or higher. The 18-49 demo rating was 0.18, which ranked no. 16 for the night among all cable shows. In the male demo, it drew 0.22, which is a low-point for the show. It drew a 0.09 18-34 male demo, only the second time the show dripped below 0.15 in that demo, and well below the 0.18 average the prior weight weeks.