News Ticker

WWE Hall of Famer re-signs with company

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 6, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jerry “The King” Lawler has reportedly signed a new contract with the WWE.

PWInsider is reporting that Lawler’s deal was set to expire at the end of the year and that he signed a new contract that will keep him with the company for an unknown length of time. Lawler appeared on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in his hometown of Memphis. On the show, Lawler signed an autograph for a fan in a backstage segment involving Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley.

CATCH-UP: Johnny Gargano set to make announcement on NXT, addresses fans after War Games match

Related Articles

1 Comment on WWE Hall of Famer re-signs with company

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021