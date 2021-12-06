WWE Hall of Famer re-signs with company

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jerry “The King” Lawler has reportedly signed a new contract with the WWE.

PWInsider is reporting that Lawler’s deal was set to expire at the end of the year and that he signed a new contract that will keep him with the company for an unknown length of time. Lawler appeared on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in his hometown of Memphis. On the show, Lawler signed an autograph for a fan in a backstage segment involving Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley.

