Shawn Michaels is still a very prominent figure in NXT. In a recent interview with TVInsider.com, Michaels spoke about the transition to NXT 2.0, Vince McMahon’s fingerprints on the product, and his day to day role with the company.

“I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week,” Michaels said of initial NXT role. “Now I’m doing it about 23 hours a day, seven days a week. People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard type of production. They just are the ones who gave us the direction of what it is they wanted from NXT going into the future. It is still all the team Hunter Triple H put in place doing it here.”

Michaels also commented on Triple H’s absence. He said he’s learned a lot since Triple H has been gone and that he has a new appreciation for what Triple H had to accomplish regularly.

“I love learning and growing in the different aspects of WWE, but I have a greater appreciation for everything he took on,” Michaels said of Triple H. “I now understand how you can not return a text when you get it. I’ve never had so many emails, learning computer stuff. Things I swore I would never want to do. But I have since learned to do that. It has been a blast. To be able to step in for my friend is my honor to do.”

Michaels joined NXT in 2018.

(Special h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)

