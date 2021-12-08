AEW announces date and location for next PPV event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced the date, location, and other details for their next PPV event.

AEW Revolution will take place on March 6 from the Addition FI Arena in Orland, Florida. That building will also be the home for AEW Rampage on March 4 and AEW Fan Fest on March 5.

#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV Sunday, March 6 in Orlando, FL at @AdditionFiArena! Join us for an #AEW Weekend Spectacular:

3/4 – #AEWRampage

3/5 – #AEWFanFest

3/6 – #AEWRevolution

Tix on sale Dec. 17 at 10 am ET & limited combo offers will be available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/FAyY29Sl7D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021

Tickets for Revolution will on-sale on December 17. Last year’s Revolution event featured Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship. No matches have been announced for this year’s event at this time.

