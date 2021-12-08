News Ticker

AEW announces date and location for next PPV event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 8, 2021

AEW announced the date, location, and other details for their next PPV event.

AEW Revolution will take place on March 6 from the Addition FI Arena in Orland, Florida. That building will also be the home for AEW Rampage on March 4 and AEW Fan Fest on March 5.

Tickets for Revolution will on-sale on December 17. Last year’s Revolution event featured Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship. No matches have been announced for this year’s event at this time.

