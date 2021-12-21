Tony Khan confirms AEW interest in Kevin Owens

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan was interested in bringing Kevin Owens to AEW. Khan confirmed that rumor in an interview with CBS Sports and said he was happy Owens got the deal he did.

“I would have been interested in that,” Khan said in regards to signing Kevin Owens. “He’s a great wrestler. I think he ended up signing for what I believe is probably a lot of money. I think that’s great and good for him. We have a lot of people spotlighted here and he’s great. Any company he goes to he’ll be a great wrestler for them.”

Owens signed a new contract with WWE last week. His deal was set to expire soon. Owens has been a featured talent on Raw since being drafted from Smackdown. He will face Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Big E for the WWE Championship at WWE Day One on New Year’s Day.

