Tony Khan reveals length of Battle of the Belts special

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW’s upcoming Battle of the Belts special on TNT will be an hour long. Khan joined the Culture State podcast on Monday and revealed the length and said that all of the AEW titles would not be on the line during the show.

“No, it’s a one hour show,” Khan said. “It’s a one hour event, so I can’t put every belt on the line, but it’s a great chance on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving the fans great championship matches on a Saturday night, which is a night we know people love watching wrestling … so, there’s going to be big championship matches, I’m very excited about it, and there’s announcements to come.”

Battle of the Belts is the first TNT special that was negotiated into AEW’s television contract earlier this year. The company will hold four TNT events each year. AEW Dynamite will move to TBS on January 5. Battle of the Belts is on January 8.

CATCH-UP: AEW tag team star reportedly out with injury