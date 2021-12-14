AEW tag team star reportedly out with injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Private Party’s Marq Quen is reportedly out of action due to an undisclosed injury. Fightful Select is reporting that details of Quen’s injury are unknown, but that he will be inactive for AEW. Quen has not wrestled since October 12.

Private Party is a part of The Hardy Family Office stable and has notable AEW tag team wins against The Young Bucks and others. There is no timetable for Quen’s return.

